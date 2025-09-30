Bangladesh's Religious Rights Group Challenges Yunus' Dismissal of Minority Persecution Claims

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad, an organization championing human rights and religious equality, has voiced a strong objection to remarks made by Interim Government Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus. During an interview on the fringes of the UN General Assembly, Yunus purportedly labeled allegations of persecution against the Hindu minority as unfounded.

In a revealing statement, the Oikya Parishad accused the Chief Adviser of sidestepping the reality of religious discrimination. In a letter distributed to the media, the Parishad underscored the ongoing violence targeting the Hindu community. They referenced a notable consultation meeting with Yunus and minority leaders on August 13, 2024, where they pressed for urgent measures to curb the violence. A UN Fact-Finding Mission report published on February 12, 2025, further corroborated these instances of persecution, depicting them as persistent and sporadic across Bangladesh.

The Parishad also recalled Yunus' previous acknowledgment of minority persecution post-August 5, 2024, in an NPR interview, later echoed by the local newspaper Prothom Alo. Growing concerns surround claims of institutional discrimination under Yunus' interim leadership, with the USCIRF factsheet also pointing to Hindu persecution. (ANI)

