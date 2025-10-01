Left Menu

Sindh CM Suspends Health Officials Amid New Polio Cases Surge

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah suspended district health officers and ordered disciplinary actions against officials following two recent polio cases. Emphasizing the importance of polio eradication, Shah initiated a new aggressive campaign and called for community engagement to address gaps in vaccination efforts.

01-10-2025
A child receives polio drops during a vaccination campaign in Pakistan, amid efforts to curb the spread of the virus after new cases were reported. (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has suspended district health officers from Badin and Keamari in response to the detection of two new polio cases, along with ordering disciplinary measures against the deputy commissioners of Badin and Thatta, according to a report by Dawn.

Presiding over a meeting at the CM House focused on polio eradication, Shah expressed that eradicating this debilitating disease is a national duty that requires meticulous execution, noting that negligence will be met with strict action. Despite achieving high vaccination coverage, the persistence of polio cases highlighted operational challenges, especially within the Hyderabad Division.

Shah directed an aggressive new phase of the eradication drive. The plan includes two large-scale campaigns in the last quarter of 2025, alongside specific vaccine initiatives to address missed children and enhance community leader and parental engagement, to pave the way for a polio-free Sindh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

