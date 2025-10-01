Left Menu

Qatar Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire Plan: Urges Preservation of Peace Momentum

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed supports a ceasefire proposed by US President Trump, which aims to halt bloodshed in Gaza and prevent displacement. The plan demands Israeli withdrawal, prisoner exchanges, and Hamas's demilitarization. It has garnered support from Arab nations, yet implementation challenges remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:58 IST
Qatar Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire Plan: Urges Preservation of Peace Momentum
Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, has endorsed a ceasefire proposal unveiled by US President Donald Trump that seeks to address vital mediator goals in Gaza, including halting the killing and displacement of Palestinians. Sheikh Mohammed urged all concerned parties to harness the 'momentum' to end the conflict, as reported by Al Jazeera.

During an Al Jazeera interview aired Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed revealed that Doha had communicated the plan, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has supported, to Hamas's negotiating team. Although the proposal encounters 'practical and implementation challenges,' he emphasized that it addresses Gaza's most urgent need: stopping the bloodshed and creating 'opportunities.'

Al Jazeera reported on Monday that Netanyahu apologized to Qatar for the death of a Qatari citizen during an unprecedented Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Doha last month. Sheikh Mohammed accepted the apology in a call with Trump and Netanyahu at the White House. The 20-point plan has secured backing from several Arab and Muslim nations and proposes immediate cessation of attacks upon acceptance, full aid access to Gaza, and structured prisoner exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Clash in Maharashtra: Abu Azmi Sparks Debate on Marathi vs Hindi

Language Clash in Maharashtra: Abu Azmi Sparks Debate on Marathi vs Hindi

 India
2
Sensitive Talks on Trump's Gaza Peace Proposal

Sensitive Talks on Trump's Gaza Peace Proposal

 United States
3
PM Modi and Congress Clash Over RSS Legacy in India's Freedom Struggle

PM Modi and Congress Clash Over RSS Legacy in India's Freedom Struggle

 India
4
Russia Awaits Trump's Response on Nuclear Strategy

Russia Awaits Trump's Response on Nuclear Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025