Qatar Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire Plan: Urges Preservation of Peace Momentum
Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed supports a ceasefire proposed by US President Trump, which aims to halt bloodshed in Gaza and prevent displacement. The plan demands Israeli withdrawal, prisoner exchanges, and Hamas's demilitarization. It has garnered support from Arab nations, yet implementation challenges remain.
- Country:
- Qatar
Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, has endorsed a ceasefire proposal unveiled by US President Donald Trump that seeks to address vital mediator goals in Gaza, including halting the killing and displacement of Palestinians. Sheikh Mohammed urged all concerned parties to harness the 'momentum' to end the conflict, as reported by Al Jazeera.
During an Al Jazeera interview aired Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed revealed that Doha had communicated the plan, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has supported, to Hamas's negotiating team. Although the proposal encounters 'practical and implementation challenges,' he emphasized that it addresses Gaza's most urgent need: stopping the bloodshed and creating 'opportunities.'
Al Jazeera reported on Monday that Netanyahu apologized to Qatar for the death of a Qatari citizen during an unprecedented Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Doha last month. Sheikh Mohammed accepted the apology in a call with Trump and Netanyahu at the White House. The 20-point plan has secured backing from several Arab and Muslim nations and proposes immediate cessation of attacks upon acceptance, full aid access to Gaza, and structured prisoner exchanges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Qatar
- ceasefire
- Gaza
- Trump
- Sheikh Mohammed
- Israel
- Hamas
- mediation
- Palestinian
- Netanyahu
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as Israeli Navy Prepares to Intercept Global Sumud Flotilla
Gaza Flotilla Defies Israeli Blockade: Activists, Lawmakers, and High-Profile Figures on Board
German Police Foil Hamas Plot Against Jewish Targets
German Authorities Arrest Three Suspected Hamas Operatives
3 alleged Hamas members arrested on suspicion of plotting attacks on Jewish institutions in Germany: officials say, reports AP.