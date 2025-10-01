Qatar Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire Plan: Urges Preservation of Peace Momentum

Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, has endorsed a ceasefire proposal unveiled by US President Donald Trump that seeks to address vital mediator goals in Gaza, including halting the killing and displacement of Palestinians. Sheikh Mohammed urged all concerned parties to harness the 'momentum' to end the conflict, as reported by Al Jazeera.

During an Al Jazeera interview aired Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed revealed that Doha had communicated the plan, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has supported, to Hamas's negotiating team. Although the proposal encounters 'practical and implementation challenges,' he emphasized that it addresses Gaza's most urgent need: stopping the bloodshed and creating 'opportunities.'

Al Jazeera reported on Monday that Netanyahu apologized to Qatar for the death of a Qatari citizen during an unprecedented Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Doha last month. Sheikh Mohammed accepted the apology in a call with Trump and Netanyahu at the White House. The 20-point plan has secured backing from several Arab and Muslim nations and proposes immediate cessation of attacks upon acceptance, full aid access to Gaza, and structured prisoner exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)