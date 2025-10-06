Embracing AI: UAE's Trailblazing Approach to Religious Modernization

Abu Dhabi witnessed a pivotal call to action on October 6th, as Omar Habtour Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat, addressed a key ministerial meeting in Kuwait. Al Darei underscored the necessity of harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to advance religious practices while maintaining a balanced approach.

The UAE emerged as a forerunner in integrating AI within religious contexts, showcasing successful initiatives such as AI-driven sermons. Al Darei spotlighted the nation's 'Unified Sermon' initiative, initiated decades ago by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as an exemplar of adapting to contemporary changes.

The meeting gathered officials to deliberate on pressing societal topics, including family dynamics, moral and human values, intellectual security, and environmental concerns. Al Darei stressed a harmonious integration of AI to benefit humanity, reflecting UAE's dedication to progressive governance and promoting coexistence within a comprehensive legislative framework.

