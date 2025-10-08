PTI Stands Firm Amid Political Turmoil: Backs No-Confidence Move

Amidst escalating political tensions in Pakistan, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja on Tuesday vocalized his party's readiness to back any actions, including a no-confidence motion, aimed at toppling the incumbent government. Speaking at a press conference, joined by Babar Awan and fellow party attorneys, Raja described the ongoing friction between coalition partners PPP and PML-N as 'friendly firing,' characterizing both as beneficiaries of the prevailing system.

Raja clarified that while PTI would not form an alliance with PPP, they would throw their votes behind a PPP-led no-confidence motion, deeming it a pathway to fresh elections. He cited PTI founder Imran Khan's steadfastness to principles as the reason for his two-year imprisonment. Raja also responded to inquiries about PTI's endorsement of external candidates for opposition leadership roles, noting the decision was directed by Imran Khan with unanimous party backing.

Further discussions included PTI's recent nomination of Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas for key opposition roles, emphasizing collaboration with opposition figures who have long been allied with PTI. Addressing PTI's withdrawal from parliamentary committee chairs, Raja relayed Imran Khan's stance on not legitimizing the current government. He also decried the recent constitutional amendment as a judiciary control tactic while rebuffing any unwarranted relocation of Imran Khan from prison.

(With inputs from agencies.)