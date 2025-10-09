Left Menu

UK-India Pact to Revolutionize Tech, Education, and Creative Sectors

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces new initiatives to strengthen UK-India ties in technology, education, and creative industries. The collaboration includes a new Technology Security Initiative and educational ventures by British universities in India, alongside new investments in the UK, aiming at mutual growth and prosperity.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer addresses a press conference in Mumbai, announcing new initiatives to strengthen India-UK cooperation in trade, technology, and education. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move to bolster the relationship between the United Kingdom and India, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer unveiled several initiatives aimed at enhancing collaboration in the technology, education, and creative sectors. Speaking in Mumbai, Starmer introduced the UK-India Technology Security Initiative, which promises to attract numerous investments into the UK while offering substantial opportunities for British firms.

Underlining successful outcomes from his visit, Starmer noted progress in filmmaking and education, with three new Bollywood productions set to be shot in the UK and British universities like Lancaster and Surrey establishing campuses in India. "Our partnership transcends mere trade and investment," he remarked, highlighting the historical and human ties that bind the two nations.

At a high-profile business forum attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industry leaders, Starmer emphasized a proactive approach to realizing trade agreements and investments. New contracts with Indian airlines and investments from UK fintech firms Revolut and Tide were announced, symbolizing the robust cooperation driving both countries towards shared prosperity.

