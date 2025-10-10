Left Menu

Historic Gaza Ceasefire Under Trump's Plan Faces Tragic Disruption

Despite a ceasefire brokered by President Trump to end the Gaza conflict, violence continues, resulting in at least 30 casualties. Israel's military actions aimed at Hamas have led to further devastation, complicating peace efforts. President Trump remains hopeful, emphasizing the significance of his diplomatic engagements in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 10:57 IST
Historic Gaza Ceasefire Under Trump's Plan Faces Tragic Disruption
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Palestine

Tragedy unfolds in Gaza as at least 30 individuals have lost their lives despite a newly brokered ceasefire largely orchestrated by U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a Palestinian health official cited by CNN. Residents report lingering smoke and explosive disturbances across the besieged enclave, exacerbating humanitarian concerns.

Gaza's Civil Defence indicated that over 40 Palestinians remain trapped under debris following Israeli military operations in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, with the Israel Defence Forces asserting the strikes targeted an immediate threat posed by Hamas militants. CNN, however, has been unable to verify the IDF's claims.

Shocking imagery from Civil Defence reveals rescuers arduously working to extricate men, women, and children from the destruction. A poignant video shows a rescuer carefully lifting a dust-covered, injured young boy from beneath the ruins, his cries piercing the somber scene, as reported by CNN.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal Firecracker Network Uncovered in Kanpur Amid Explosive Investigation

Illegal Firecracker Network Uncovered in Kanpur Amid Explosive Investigation

 India
2
Delhi's Digital Leap: Governance Becomes Faceless with WhatsApp

Delhi's Digital Leap: Governance Becomes Faceless with WhatsApp

 India
3
Gates Foundation and PAHO Tackle Global Accessibility of Weight-Loss Drugs

Gates Foundation and PAHO Tackle Global Accessibility of Weight-Loss Drugs

 Global
4
Chennai on Edge: A Surge of Hoax Bomb Threats via Email

Chennai on Edge: A Surge of Hoax Bomb Threats via Email

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025