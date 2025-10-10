Historic Gaza Ceasefire Under Trump's Plan Faces Tragic Disruption
Despite a ceasefire brokered by President Trump to end the Gaza conflict, violence continues, resulting in at least 30 casualties. Israel's military actions aimed at Hamas have led to further devastation, complicating peace efforts. President Trump remains hopeful, emphasizing the significance of his diplomatic engagements in the region.
Tragedy unfolds in Gaza as at least 30 individuals have lost their lives despite a newly brokered ceasefire largely orchestrated by U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a Palestinian health official cited by CNN. Residents report lingering smoke and explosive disturbances across the besieged enclave, exacerbating humanitarian concerns.
Gaza's Civil Defence indicated that over 40 Palestinians remain trapped under debris following Israeli military operations in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, with the Israel Defence Forces asserting the strikes targeted an immediate threat posed by Hamas militants. CNN, however, has been unable to verify the IDF's claims.
Shocking imagery from Civil Defence reveals rescuers arduously working to extricate men, women, and children from the destruction. A poignant video shows a rescuer carefully lifting a dust-covered, injured young boy from beneath the ruins, his cries piercing the somber scene, as reported by CNN.
