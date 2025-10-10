Left Menu

India Advocates for Fairness at WTO, Reaffirms Global Commitment

Congress MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna articulated India's backing of a multilateral, rules-based trading system under the WTO at the UNGA session. Addressing economic challenges, he emphasized fair development and the importance of resolving the appellate body impasse. India continues its bipartisan representation at international forums through parliamentary delegations.

In a robust assertion of its global economic stance, Congress MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna underlined India's commitment to a 'rules-based, fair and equitable' multilateral trading system under the World Trade Organization (WTO). Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, Krishna delivered India's position during the Second Committee's General Discussion on pivotal economic issues.

The address comes amid significant stress on the international financial framework characterized by sluggish growth and mounting unsustainable debts. Krishna highlighted the Sevilla commitment's potential as a renewed international approach to addressing these financial challenges. Specifically, he reiterated India's support for an inclusive, fair, and transparent trading mechanism under the WTO, emphasizing the system's role in enabling developing countries' participation in global trade.

Krishna voiced concerns over the deadlock in appointing new members to the appellate body, a situation that weakens the WTO's dispute resolution capabilities and endangers member rights. Meanwhile, a diverse Indian parliamentary delegation, led by BJP MP PP Chaudhary, has arrived in New York, underscoring India's dedication to bipartisan diplomatic engagement on the global stage.

