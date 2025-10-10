Rolls-Royce Plans Transformative Collaboration with Indian Navy on Electric Warship Initiative
Rolls-Royce aims to partner with the Indian Navy to design the country's first electric warship, enhancing India's sustainable naval capabilities. The venture underscores Rolls-Royce's commitment to supporting India's naval modernisation with its electric propulsion technology and extensive expertise in defence solutions.
In a bold move towards naval sustainability, Rolls-Royce announced its intent to collaborate with the Indian Navy on the design and deployment of India's first electric warship. Abhishek Singh from Rolls-Royce emphasized the company's readiness to support India's naval advancements with their hybrid-electric and full-electric propulsion systems.
The collaboration is a part of a broader vision for a modern and self-reliant Indian defence force. This announcement came as the United Kingdom's Carrier Strike Group, powered by Rolls-Royce's MT30 marine gas turbine, reached Mumbai, showcasing their advanced technology.
Rolls-Royce is not just focusing on naval innovations but is also expanding its defence capabilities in India across various military domains. With over 1,400 engines already in use by India's armed forces, the company is reinforcing its role as a key partner in India's defence modernisation efforts.
