Trump's Nobel Prize Ambitions: A Controversial Acceptance Speech

In a surprising turn of events, former US President Donald Trump expressed his dissatisfaction after the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. Trump, speaking from the White House on Friday, claimed his aid to Machado contributed to her win, saying she accepted the prize 'in honour' of him.

'The person who got the Nobel Prize called me today and said, 'I am accepting this in honour of you because you really deserved it'... I didn't say, 'Give it to me', though. I think she might have...' Trump remarked, emphasizing his role in aiding Venezuela during turmoil. He further touted saving 'millions of lives.'

Maria Corina Machado was recognized with the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her relentless advocacy for democratic rights in Venezuela. Meanwhile, Trump, who sought acknowledgment for allegedly ending 'seven wars,' criticized the Nobel Committee's decision, alluding to his contributions in the Ukraine conflict and listing other conflicts resolved during his tenure.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu added fuel to the discourse, advocating for Trump's Nobel credentials on social media. The Norwegian Nobel Committee lauded Machado's commitment to democracy amid global authoritarian tendencies, presenting her as a beacon for peace and democratic values.

The Committee underscored the erosion of freedom worldwide, with entrenched regimes stifling dissent and democratic processes. Highlighting surveillance and repression, they praised Machado's unwavering symbolization of democratic tools as instruments for peace and societal change, aligning with Alfred Nobel's Peace Prize criteria.

(With inputs from agencies.)