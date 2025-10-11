Left Menu

Skies Under Tension: US-China Airspace Rift Amplifies Trade Dispute

The US considers barring Chinese airlines from flying over Russia, sparking diplomatic backlash from Beijing. Triggered by perceived route advantages, this move intensifies existing trade tensions, as China announces tighter rare earth controls and the US threatens steep tariffs. These actions highlight the contradictory paths of Sino-American relations.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun in Beijing. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The diplomatic skies between the United States and China have darkened, with Washington's proposal to restrict Chinese airlines from Russian airspace drawing sharp rebukes from Beijing. China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns that the US move will damage international travel and exchange.

Washington's proposed restrictions stem from complaints by American airlines about unfair competition. US carriers argue that while they endure longer routes around Russia, Chinese airlines benefit from shorter, cost-effective routes, gaining an edge in global travel.

The airspace dispute unfolds amidst escalating economic tensions, with Beijing tightening rare earth export controls as a counter to US trade strategies. The Trump administration swiftly responded by announcing steep tariffs and export controls, further straining relations between the two powers.

