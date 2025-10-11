Skies Under Tension: US-China Airspace Rift Amplifies Trade Dispute

The diplomatic skies between the United States and China have darkened, with Washington's proposal to restrict Chinese airlines from Russian airspace drawing sharp rebukes from Beijing. China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns that the US move will damage international travel and exchange.

Washington's proposed restrictions stem from complaints by American airlines about unfair competition. US carriers argue that while they endure longer routes around Russia, Chinese airlines benefit from shorter, cost-effective routes, gaining an edge in global travel.

The airspace dispute unfolds amidst escalating economic tensions, with Beijing tightening rare earth export controls as a counter to US trade strategies. The Trump administration swiftly responded by announcing steep tariffs and export controls, further straining relations between the two powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)