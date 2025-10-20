India Stands Firm Amid Trump’s Tariff Threats Over Russian Oil

US President Donald Trump has reiterated his criticism of India's ongoing oil imports from Russia, signaling potential tariffs unless New Delhi halts these transactions. Speaking with reporters on Air Force One, Trump dismissed India's denial of a related phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump claimed he had spoken with Modi, who, according to him, assured that India would cease its Russian oil imports. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs promptly dismissed these claims, clarifying that no such call transpired between the leaders and reinforcing India's energy policy driven by national interests.

This controversy emerges amidst global pressures to limit energy ties with Russia amid the Ukraine conflict, highlighting a strategic divergence between India and Western expectations. India maintains that its energy sourcing decisions prioritize national interest and consumer protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)