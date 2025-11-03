Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move: U.S. Resumes Nuclear Testing Amid Global Tensions

President Trump announces the resumption of U.S. nuclear testing, citing nuclear advancements by Russia, China, North Korea, and Pakistan. Emphasizing the need to stay competitive globally, Trump reveals existing preparations for testing while stressing U.S. nuclear superiority. The decision marks a significant shift in global nuclear strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 10:46 IST
US President Donald Trump (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a strategic shift with global ramifications, President Donald Trump unveiled plans to resume U.S. nuclear testing, citing escalating testing activities by countries like Russia, China, North Korea, and Pakistan. This announcement, made during an interview with CBS News's '60 Minutes,' marks a significant change in national defense policy.

Trump's justification stems from concerns over transparency and global competitiveness. 'We're an open society,' he stated, pointing to alleged tests by Russia and China that go unreported. The President has emphasized the United States' reluctance to remain the only nation not actively testing its nuclear capabilities.

Reiterating America's nuclear arsenal strength, Trump claimed the U.S. possesses more nuclear weapons than any other country and has discussed denuclearization with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The resumption of testing after 30 years marks an escalation in nuclear posturing, especially in light of Russia's recent trials of advanced systems.

Though questioned about potential global instability due to renewed testing, Trump expressed confidence in the United States' control over the nuclear landscape. Meanwhile, global disarmament efforts faced setbacks, exemplified by the termination of a U.S.-Russia plutonium disposal agreement.

