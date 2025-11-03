UAE Extends Support to Afghanistan After Devastating Earthquake
The UAE has shown solidarity with Afghanistan following a deadly earthquake in Mazar-e Sharif, expressing condolences and hope for quick recovery to victims and their families.
The United Arab Emirates has stepped forward to express its strong solidarity with Afghanistan in the wake of a destructive earthquake that hit the city of Mazar-e Sharif, located in northern Afghanistan.
This natural disaster has unfortunately resulted in multiple casualties, leaving several dead and others injured. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the UAE has released an official statement conveying sincere condolences to the bereaved families and extending its heartfelt sympathy to the Afghan people during this tragic time.
The UAE government also expressed wishes for a speedy recovery for those injured in the disaster, highlighting their commitment to supporting Afghanistan in its time of need.
