Canada-Pakistan Pact Boosts Canola Trade Amidst Changing Global Dynamics

In a new agreement, Canada and Pakistan will facilitate Canadian canola exports to Pakistan, marking a strengthened bilateral partnership amid recent trade tensions with China. The deal emphasizes expanding cooperation in agriculture, energy security, critical minerals, and advancing foreign investment agreements, highlighting the nations' commitment to economic growth and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 11:08 IST
Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand (left) with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. (Image: X/@AnitaAnandMP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant move, Canada and Pakistan have announced an agreement to facilitate the export of Canadian canola to Pakistan, revealed late Monday. The joint statement marks a strategic shift for Canada amid its ongoing trade tensions with China over tariffs on electric vehicles.

The pact followed a discussion between Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand about leveraging the growing Pakistani market for Canadian agricultural products. Both nations recognized the benefits of enhanced trade in the agricultural sector.

The joint statement also noted the completion of initial talks on a Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement, signaling both countries' commitment to fostering a stable investment environment. Furthermore, the agreement underscores ongoing efforts to expand cooperation in energy security and critical minerals.

There is a shared interest in strengthening bilateral relations, as both governments commit to promoting global peace and prosperity. Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand reaffirmed the renewed partnership on social media, emphasizing the economic benefits of the canola agreement.

Canadian MPs, including Rob Oliphant and Shafqat Ali, praised the development as a means to diversify Canada's trade relationships and emphasize mutual cooperation. The forthcoming sixth round of bilateral consultations promises to further this agenda, focusing on government and private sector collaboration.

Following the agreement, Minister Anand acknowledged the critical role of the Canola Council of Canada and confirmed that Pakistan has begun placing orders for Canadian canola, signifying a reopened market for Canadian producers. The move is a promising turn for the agricultural sector, highlighting diplomatic success in trade negotiations.

