Despite a wave of Western sanctions, India remains a significant buyer of Russian oil, as confirmed by Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov. Speaking to the Rossiya-24 TV channel, Alipov noted that India imports approximately 1.75 million barrels of Russian feedstock daily as of October 2025.

The US has imposed fresh penalties on two major Moscow oil firms, Rosneft and Lukoil, due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, with the restrictions set to take effect from November 21. These companies produce over half of Russia's crude oil, further complicated by the European Union's comparable sanctions.

Amid these geopolitical tensions, India's Ministry of External Affairs has underscored its commitment to securing affordable energy for its populace. Spokesman Randhir Jaiswal emphasized India's unwavering stance on energy procurement, driven by market forces and national interests.

