Enforced Disappearances in Quetta: Rising Concerns Amid Military Operations

In a significant development, two young men have allegedly been detained in Quetta by Pakistani security forces, sparking renewed concerns over enforced disappearances in the region. The detentions, reported by The Balochistan Post, occurred during separate operations executed by military forces and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

Witnesses state that one of the individuals, Mir Shahek Qambrani, was apprehended outside his residence in Killi Qambrani. Described as educated and nature-loving by his relatives, his disappearance has prompted urgent appeals to the authorities for his release. Separately, Saleh Mohammad was reportedly taken from the Sariab area, heightening anxiety about his whereabouts.

The Balochistan Post highlights the ongoing issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, with accusations against Pakistani armed forces and the CTD. Human rights advocates are pressing national and international entities to ensure transparent investigations and advocate for protective measures for the affected families and reporting activists.

(With inputs from agencies.)