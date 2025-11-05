IDF Neutralizes Terror Threats in Central Gaza

In a tense standoff in central Gaza today, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) identified and neutralized two terrorists who crossed the Yellow Line, posing an immediate threat to their operations. The IDF's swift action underscores the volatile security situation in the area.

The Yellow Line demarcates the zones under Israel's control per the Gaza ceasefire agreement. This line ensures that while Israel manages the territories to the east, north, and south, Hamas and other terrorist groups are prohibited from encroaching upon these areas.

Despite the ceasefire, IDF units remain poised, with the Southern Command actively ensuring that any looming threats are immediately addressed, maintaining territorial integrity and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)