Trump's Candid Comments on China Meeting Amid Trade Talks
In a light-hearted exchange, President Trump highlighted the serious demeanor of President Xi's team during talks in Malaysia. He claimed success in trade negotiations, securing a one-year pact lowering tariffs and tackling fentanyl smuggling, while emphasizing ongoing diplomatic respect between Washington and Beijing amid rising tensions.
- Country:
- United States
During a breakfast meeting with senators, U.S. President Donald Trump humorously remarked on the reserved nature of Chinese President Xi Jinping's team during a bilateral meeting in Malaysia. Trump alluded to past tensions over rare earths, stating, 'Without tariffs, I couldn't have done it,' to quickly resolve the issue.
Trump characterized President Xi as 'a tough man, smart man,' as he recalled the stern disposition of the Chinese delegation. The meeting occurred against a backdrop of escalating trade tensions and export restrictions, just ahead of the APEC Summit in Gyeongju.
Following negotiations, Trump announced a one-year trade agreement with China, reducing tariffs and sparking potential energy deals. He highlighted China's commitment to combat fentanyl smuggling and maintain open rare earth supply chains, fostering a cautiously optimistic diplomatic atmosphere.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- China
- Xi Jinping
- trade talks
- tariffs
- fentanyl
- rare earths
- APEC
- Economic Leaders
- energy deals
ALSO READ
Tariffs Under Fire: Supreme Court Scrutinizes Trump's Trade Strategy
Supreme Court Battles Over Trump's Sweeping Tariffs
Supreme Court Deliberates Trump Tariffs: A Test of Presidential Power
China Eases Tariffs on U.S. Imports Amid Xi-Trump Talks
Supreme Court to Decide Fate of Trump's Controversial Tariffs