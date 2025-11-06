Left Menu

Bahrain's New Commercial Court Boosts Historic India Relations

India's Ambassador to Bahrain, Vinod K. Jacob, lauds the launch of the Bahrain International Commercial Court as a significant milestone in Bahrain-India relations. This development highlights Bahrain's role as a global business hub and the contributions of the Indian community to the Kingdom's economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 16:24 IST
Bahrain's New Commercial Court Boosts Historic India Relations
India's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Vinod K. Jacob (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

In a landmark development, India's Ambassador to Bahrain, Vinod K. Jacob, announced that the launch of the Bahrain International Commercial Court (BICC) signifies a historic moment in Bahrain-India relations. Speaking to ANI, Ambassador Jacob noted that this new initiative cements Bahrain's status as a burgeoning hub for business and legal excellence.

The Ambassador emphasized the deep-rooted and multifaceted connections between India and Bahrain. Tracing back to the Dilmun and Indus Valley Civilisations, these ties have flourished through commerce, culture, and people-to-people interactions, forging a resilient relationship that remains vibrant today.

Reflecting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark visit to Bahrain in 2019, Ambassador Jacob highlighted its profound impact on bilateral ties. Since that visit, there has been a substantial 45% growth in investments, a more balanced trade relationship, and a marked increase in tourism. Both nations continue to share a common vision for peace and regional stability, reflecting their aligned perspectives on international and regional matters.

The Indian community's dynamic role in Bahrain, making up 25% of the population, was also praised by Ambassador Jacob. He commended Bahrain's efforts to advance international commercial justice, affirming India's support for Bahrain's initiatives that foster peace, stability, and prosperity at both regional and global levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmedabad Hosts Final in Global Cricket Showdown

T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmedabad Hosts Final in Global Cricket Showdown

 India
2
PM Modi Celebrates with Victorious Women Cricketers, Inspires Next Generation

PM Modi Celebrates with Victorious Women Cricketers, Inspires Next Generatio...

 India
3
Government Shutdown Standoff: A Battle of Wills and Wins

Government Shutdown Standoff: A Battle of Wills and Wins

 United States
4
Grandmaster Hans Niemann: Chess World Championship Hopes Dashed

Grandmaster Hans Niemann: Chess World Championship Hopes Dashed

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025