Bahrain's New Commercial Court Boosts Historic India Relations

In a landmark development, India's Ambassador to Bahrain, Vinod K. Jacob, announced that the launch of the Bahrain International Commercial Court (BICC) signifies a historic moment in Bahrain-India relations. Speaking to ANI, Ambassador Jacob noted that this new initiative cements Bahrain's status as a burgeoning hub for business and legal excellence.

The Ambassador emphasized the deep-rooted and multifaceted connections between India and Bahrain. Tracing back to the Dilmun and Indus Valley Civilisations, these ties have flourished through commerce, culture, and people-to-people interactions, forging a resilient relationship that remains vibrant today.

Reflecting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark visit to Bahrain in 2019, Ambassador Jacob highlighted its profound impact on bilateral ties. Since that visit, there has been a substantial 45% growth in investments, a more balanced trade relationship, and a marked increase in tourism. Both nations continue to share a common vision for peace and regional stability, reflecting their aligned perspectives on international and regional matters.

The Indian community's dynamic role in Bahrain, making up 25% of the population, was also praised by Ambassador Jacob. He commended Bahrain's efforts to advance international commercial justice, affirming India's support for Bahrain's initiatives that foster peace, stability, and prosperity at both regional and global levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)