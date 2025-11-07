Left Menu

UN Lifts Sanctions on Syrian Leaders Ahead of Trump Meeting

The UN Security Council has removed Syria's transitional President al-Sharaa and Home Minister Khattab from its sanctions list, signaling support for the nation's new governance era ahead of al-Sharaa's meeting with Trump. The resolution, sponsored by the US, faced opposition from China, citing self-serving motives.

A file photo of Syria's President Sharaa (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United Nations Security Council has made a landmark decision to remove Syria's transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Home Minister Anas Hasan Khattab from its sanctions list. All 15 council members participated in the US-sponsored vote, while China abstained due to concerns over the resolution serving US interests.

The resolution comes just before al-Sharaa is set to meet with Donald Trump at the White House, marking a significant step in Syria-US relations. The US representative highlighted this moment as an opportunity for Syria to embark on a path of greatness, underscoring the country's new era and progress on counterterrorism commitments.

China's abstention was rooted in concerns over foreign terrorist threats in Syria, including the East Turkestan Islamic Movement. Despite this, the Security Council reaffirmed its strong commitment to the Syrian Arab Republic's sovereignty and independence, removing prior sanctions under Chapter VII of the UN Charter. This move signals international support for Syria's political transition and economic recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

