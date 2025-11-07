Left Menu

ASEAN Urged to Shift South China Sea Dynamics at Da Nang Summit

At the 17th South China Sea Conference, experts called on ASEAN to reduce reliance on China and involve global powers to maintain peace and navigation freedom. Key discussions included China's aggression, ASEAN's autonomous action, and leveraging diplomacy for conflict resolution.

At the 17th South China Sea Conference in Vietnam's Da Nang, international policymakers and security experts emphasized the critical need for ASEAN to diminish its increasing dependence on China. The conference attendees advocated for an international perspective on South China Sea issues to safeguard regional peace and maintain freedom of navigation.

As reported by The Taipei Times, the event was a gathering of defense officials, diplomats, and scholars from more than 40 countries. It provided a forum to address China's rising aggression and reinforced the urgent need for ASEAN to exert greater autonomy concerning maritime disputes. Philippine Coast Guard Commodore Jay Tarriela highlighted how Manila and Taipei peacefully settled tensions following a 2013 incident through diplomacy and legal agreements, contrasting China's coercive methods.

German Ambassador Helga Margarete Barth echoed concerns, quoting Germany's foreign minister on the risk China's aggressive stance poses to global stability. EU Ambassador Julien Guerrier warned against China or ASEAN solely dictating engagement rules, advocating broader global participation. Taiwanese scholars underscored Taiwan's role in maritime innovation and sustainability, citing strengths in AI, semiconductors, and marine technologies. Participants concurred that ASEAN and global partners must collectively oppose China's regional dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

