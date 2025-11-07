Vande Mataram: Celebrating 150 Years of India's National Song
The Ministry of External Affairs commemorates 150 years of 'Vande Mataram,' celebrating its role as a symbol of India's determination. The national song's influence, recognized by leaders like PM Modi and S Jaishankar, underscores unity, patriotism, and a collective dream, echoing India's historical and future aspirations.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has joined the nation in celebrating 150 years since the creation of 'Vande Mataram,' India's revered national song. In a social media post, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar articulated how the song embodies India's resolve and continues to inspire its citizens toward a unified future.
Highlighting comments from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaishankar emphasized that 'Vande Mataram' represents India's core essence and remains a source of perpetual inspiration. The song, penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1876, became a symbol of Indian nationalism during the fight for independence.
At a grand event, PM Modi described 'Vande Mataram' as an energizing mantra and a testament to devotion for the nation. He also unveiled a Commemorative Stamp and Coin, underscoring a year-long national commemoration starting in 2025 to honor the song's lasting impact on India's spirit and identity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
