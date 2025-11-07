Left Menu

Vande Mataram: Celebrating 150 Years of India's National Song

The Ministry of External Affairs commemorates 150 years of 'Vande Mataram,' celebrating its role as a symbol of India's determination. The national song's influence, recognized by leaders like PM Modi and S Jaishankar, underscores unity, patriotism, and a collective dream, echoing India's historical and future aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:05 IST
Vande Mataram: Celebrating 150 Years of India's National Song
MEA joins nation in celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram (Photo/X@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has joined the nation in celebrating 150 years since the creation of 'Vande Mataram,' India's revered national song. In a social media post, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar articulated how the song embodies India's resolve and continues to inspire its citizens toward a unified future.

Highlighting comments from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaishankar emphasized that 'Vande Mataram' represents India's core essence and remains a source of perpetual inspiration. The song, penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1876, became a symbol of Indian nationalism during the fight for independence.

At a grand event, PM Modi described 'Vande Mataram' as an energizing mantra and a testament to devotion for the nation. He also unveiled a Commemorative Stamp and Coin, underscoring a year-long national commemoration starting in 2025 to honor the song's lasting impact on India's spirit and identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Possible Visit to India Amidst U.S.-India Trade and Defense Dynamics

Trump's Possible Visit to India Amidst U.S.-India Trade and Defense Dynamics

 Global
2
India's Tax Reforms: Driving Investor Confidence and Future Multilateral Certainties

India's Tax Reforms: Driving Investor Confidence and Future Multilateral Cer...

 India
3
Assam Leads the Way: Optimal Use of Special Central Fund

Assam Leads the Way: Optimal Use of Special Central Fund

 India
4
Delhi’s Atal Canteens Set to Serve Nutritious Meals for Rs 5

Delhi’s Atal Canteens Set to Serve Nutritious Meals for Rs 5

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025