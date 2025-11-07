India Intensifies Diplomacy for Veteran's Release in UAE

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India has confirmed its active engagement with UAE authorities concerning the detention of Major (Retd) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly. Jaitly has been held in the Gulf nation since 2024. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared at a recent media briefing that the government is following directions from the Delhi High Court issued on November 3, following a plea by Jaitly's family.

Jaiswal emphasized ongoing dialogues with the UAE, mentioning that the Indian Embassy is fully briefed and has conducted four consular visits to Jaitly. 'We maintain close contact with his family, including his wife, offering all possible help,' Jaiswal noted. The MEA acts in line with the High Court's directives to assist Major Vikrant comprehensively.

The situation garnered attention after Celina Jaitly, actor and sister to Major Jaitly, sought legal and medical intervention from the Delhi High Court, citing his prolonged detention without basic assistance. The court has mandated that the central government submit a status report within four weeks and appointed a nodal officer to oversee case developments, with a follow-up hearing scheduled for December 4.

Celina Jaitly alleges that her brother was illegally abducted and detained in Abu Dhabi for over a year without necessary legal and medical support. Represented by advocate Madhav Aggarwal, she claims her brother was detained since October 6, 2024, despite his long-standing residence and employment with the MATITI Group in UAE since 2016. The petitioner accuses the MEA of inadequate action and lack of informational updates on Jaitly's conditions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)