India Intensifies Diplomacy for Veteran's Release in UAE

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs is engaging with UAE authorities regarding Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly's prolonged detention. After directives from the Delhi High Court, consular visits and assistance are ongoing. Actor Celina Jaitly, the detainee's sister, has pursued legal action, asserting wrongful abduction and detention since 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:11 IST
Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/MEAYoutube). Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India has confirmed its active engagement with UAE authorities concerning the detention of Major (Retd) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly. Jaitly has been held in the Gulf nation since 2024. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared at a recent media briefing that the government is following directions from the Delhi High Court issued on November 3, following a plea by Jaitly's family.

Jaiswal emphasized ongoing dialogues with the UAE, mentioning that the Indian Embassy is fully briefed and has conducted four consular visits to Jaitly. 'We maintain close contact with his family, including his wife, offering all possible help,' Jaiswal noted. The MEA acts in line with the High Court's directives to assist Major Vikrant comprehensively.

The situation garnered attention after Celina Jaitly, actor and sister to Major Jaitly, sought legal and medical intervention from the Delhi High Court, citing his prolonged detention without basic assistance. The court has mandated that the central government submit a status report within four weeks and appointed a nodal officer to oversee case developments, with a follow-up hearing scheduled for December 4.

Celina Jaitly alleges that her brother was illegally abducted and detained in Abu Dhabi for over a year without necessary legal and medical support. Represented by advocate Madhav Aggarwal, she claims her brother was detained since October 6, 2024, despite his long-standing residence and employment with the MATITI Group in UAE since 2016. The petitioner accuses the MEA of inadequate action and lack of informational updates on Jaitly's conditions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

