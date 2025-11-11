Left Menu

Hyderabad Workers Protest Ongoing Salary Delays Amid Wage Discontent

For two weeks, Hyderabad Education Department employees protested at Hyderabad Press Club, demanding delayed salaries pending for nearly 28 months. Their hunger strike highlights economic distress. Separately, Sindh RO Plant Operators protested against low wages, underscoring persistent neglect and wage inequities in Sindh's public institutions.

In a persistent outcry for justice, Hyderabad Education Department's lower-grade employees have entered their 14th day of protest at the Hyderabad Press Club. The demonstrators demand the release of their salaries, delayed for nearly 28 months, as highlighted by The Express Tribune. A hunger strike has intensified their plea for financial relief.

The workers, who were hired in 2023 following a 2021 recruitment drive, number 669 across various schools. Despite adhering to all procedural norms, they remain unpaid, causing severe economic hardship. Protest leaders, including Gulab Rand, Asad Mall, and Syed Moazzam Ali Shah, stress the urgency of government intervention to alleviate their desperation.

Concurrently, members of the Sindh RO Plant Operators Association staged a separate protest under the leadership of Liaquat Chandio, Imdad Sand, and Yaqub Shoro. They demand fair compensation, highlighting that their current PKR 25,000 wage defies the regional minimum set at PKR 40,000, as reported by The Express Tribune. Their call for service regularization and wage adjustment reflects broader systemic failings in Sindh's public sector.

