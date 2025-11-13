Pakistan's Controversial Amendment: Army Chief's Lifetime Immunity and Supreme Court Restrictions

Pakistan's parliament has enacted a constitutional amendment, granting lifelong immunity and expanded powers to its army chief. The move, which has drawn allegations from the opposition of undermining democracy, was titled the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill.

Passed by the National Assembly with a two-thirds majority, the bill also proposes the formation of a new Federal Constitutional Court, which would limit the Supreme Court's jurisdiction. Opposition parties, highlighting perceived threats to judicial independence, staged a walkout in protest.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, defending the legislation, asserted it showed national unity, despite sharp criticism from political opponents who argued that the changes prioritized military over democratic reforms.

