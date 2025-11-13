Left Menu

Pakistan's Controversial Amendment: Army Chief's Lifetime Immunity and Supreme Court Restrictions

Pakistan's parliament passed a constitutional amendment granting lifetime legal immunity to the army chief and expanding his power, while curtailing the Supreme Court's influence. The move sparked opposition claims of undermining democracy. The amendment also established a new Federal Constitutional Court, further reducing the Supreme Court's role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 10:38 IST
Pakistan's Controversial Amendment: Army Chief's Lifetime Immunity and Supreme Court Restrictions
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's parliament has enacted a constitutional amendment, granting lifelong immunity and expanded powers to its army chief. The move, which has drawn allegations from the opposition of undermining democracy, was titled the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill.

Passed by the National Assembly with a two-thirds majority, the bill also proposes the formation of a new Federal Constitutional Court, which would limit the Supreme Court's jurisdiction. Opposition parties, highlighting perceived threats to judicial independence, staged a walkout in protest.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, defending the legislation, asserted it showed national unity, despite sharp criticism from political opponents who argued that the changes prioritized military over democratic reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Doctors' Deep-Rooted Plot: Unveiling the White-Collar Terror Module

Doctors' Deep-Rooted Plot: Unveiling the White-Collar Terror Module

 India
2
US Sanctions Indian Firm in Crackdown on Iran's Missile Network

US Sanctions Indian Firm in Crackdown on Iran's Missile Network

 United States
3
Indian Women's Tennis Team Targets Historic Qualifiers Spot

Indian Women's Tennis Team Targets Historic Qualifiers Spot

 Global
4
Basilic Fly Studio's Staggering Growth: A 146.3% Revenue Surge Propels VFX Pioneer

Basilic Fly Studio's Staggering Growth: A 146.3% Revenue Surge Propels VFX P...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025