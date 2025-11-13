Russia has expressed its continued readiness to engage in a summit with the United States over the Ukraine situation, as communicated by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The gathering, initially slated for Budapest, had been shelved following a series of diplomatic missteps and disagreements.

According to Lavrov, who spoke with Italy's Corriere della Sera in remarks echoed by Russian state media, the planned summit's future hinges on outcomes from a previous meeting in Alaska. Lavrov criticized a Financial Times report, alleging it misrepresented communications intended to reaffirm prior US-Russia agreements.

The Russian minister accused media narratives of skewing the context of events. Moscow, he stated, is focused on fostering lasting peace amid contentious geopolitical maneuvering by European allies of Ukrainian President Zelensky. Continued dialogues between Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rubio seek to mitigate tensions and establish proposals for renewing the summit agenda.

