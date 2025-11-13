Left Menu

US Treasury Secretary Bessent Outlines Strategic H-1B Visa Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent clarified the administration's strategic approach to H-1B visa reforms, emphasizing the importance of foreign expertise in training American workers. The plan aims to balance the use of skilled immigrants in critical sectors with long-term domestic workforce development and industrial resurgence.

Updated: 13-11-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 12:11 IST
US Treasury Secretary Bessent Outlines Strategic H-1B Visa Reforms
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In an interview with Fox News, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent provided insight into the Trump administration's revised approach to H-1B visa reforms. Bessent described the strategy as a 'home run,' aligning with President Trump's vision to revitalize industries like semiconductors while ensuring long-term goals for American employment are met.

Bessent emphasized the critical role of specialized overseas expertise in sectors such as defense and shipbuilding. He noted that the administration is committed to prioritizing American jobs, but immediate foreign expertise is necessary to transition industries back to the US. 'We need skilled foreign talent to train American workers before they fully take over,' Bessent stated.

Amid recent shifts in the administration's stance, President Trump acknowledged the need for foreign talent to fill critical roles, defending skilled immigrant workers in strategic sectors. Bessent reiterated that the intent is not long-term reliance on foreign talent but strategic knowledge transfer to bolster workforce development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

