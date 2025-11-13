Left Menu

Global Outcry: Nations Unite Against Delhi Terror Attack

Argentina and other nations, including Ireland and Singapore, have expressed solidarity with India following a car explosion near New Delhi's Red Fort that claimed at least 12 lives. The international community condemns the act, highlighting terrorism as a global concern and supporting India's investigation efforts.

Updated: 13-11-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:32 IST
Security tightens near Red Fort (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Argentina's Ambassador to India, Mariano Caucino, has expressed strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in New Delhi earlier this week. Speaking through an official release by the Embassy of Argentina, Caucino affirmed his country's solidarity with India and its Prime Minister during this challenging time, labeling the acts 'unacceptable.'

The ambassador reiterated Argentina's stance against terrorism, recalling the nation's own suffering from similar attacks in the 1990s. Argentina joins peace-loving nations globally in rejecting all forms of terror. Mariano Caucino emphasized President Javier Milei's commitment to denouncing terrorism as a political weapon.

Across the globe, nations stood united with India. Ireland expressed condolences, condemning the act, while Singapore's Foreign Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and support. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged India's capability in handling the investigation, as global reactions highlight terrorism as a collective concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

