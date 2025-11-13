Global Outcry: Nations Unite Against Delhi Terror Attack

Argentina's Ambassador to India, Mariano Caucino, has expressed strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in New Delhi earlier this week. Speaking through an official release by the Embassy of Argentina, Caucino affirmed his country's solidarity with India and its Prime Minister during this challenging time, labeling the acts 'unacceptable.'

The ambassador reiterated Argentina's stance against terrorism, recalling the nation's own suffering from similar attacks in the 1990s. Argentina joins peace-loving nations globally in rejecting all forms of terror. Mariano Caucino emphasized President Javier Milei's commitment to denouncing terrorism as a political weapon.

Across the globe, nations stood united with India. Ireland expressed condolences, condemning the act, while Singapore's Foreign Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and support. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged India's capability in handling the investigation, as global reactions highlight terrorism as a collective concern.

