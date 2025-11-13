Taiwanese Legislator Tackles Disinformation at German Parliament Amid China's Charges

In a bold stance against disinformation, Taiwanese legislator Puma Shen appeared at a Berlin parliamentary committee on Wednesday, sharing his insights on countering misleading narratives, according to the Central News Agency (CNA). Designated as 'wanted' by China for advocating Taiwan's independence, Shen addressed his specialized approaches to combating disinformation.

The Bundestag's Committee on Human Rights and Humanitarian Aid invited Shen among six experts for a session titled 'Disinformation by Autocratic States Aiming to Undermine Democracy and Threaten Human Rights.' The session shed light on how China's disinformation strategies impact both Europe and Taiwan, with additional considerations of Russia and Hungary's roles in Europe.

Despite concerns over being pursued internationally, Shen remains defiant, asserting on Facebook that China's intimidation efforts will not deter him. Speaking in front of the Bundestag building, Shen emphasized his commitment to defending Taiwan's, as well as global democracy and freedom. He acknowledged the complexities involved in any potential extradition to China.

