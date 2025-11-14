Pakistan's Political Storm: TTAP Rallies, Judges Resign Over Controversial Amendment

Pakistan is witnessing an uptick in political tensions following the resignation of key judges over the recently passed 27th Constitutional Amendment. In response, the PTI-backed Opposition alliance, Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP), is gearing up for nationwide demonstrations, under the leadership of Mahmood Khan Achakzai, in a bid to challenge the amendment's implications.

On social media platform X, the TTAP highlighted its ongoing high-stakes meeting, where pivotal decisions were expected. As revealed by Dawn, Ex-National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser expressed that the meeting's participants reached a consensus that the current government is insufficiently equipped to manage the nation, with warnings of an imminent civil crisis.

Simultaneously, TTAP is staging efforts to engage religious factions for Friday protests, emphasizing the unsettling public sentiment indicated by the judges stepping down. Additionally, political friction intensified further when KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi faced restrictions, yet again, from meeting PTI's Imran Khan in jail, punctuating a broader pattern of institutional disregard for court directives.

