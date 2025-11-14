U.S. Approves $330 Million Arms Sale to Taiwan Amid Tensions

The United States has announced its intention to sell fighter jet spare and repair parts to Taiwan, in a deal estimated at $330 million. Reported by Focus Taiwan and confirmed by the Pentagon, this marks the first arms sale to Taiwan since President Trump's return to office.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency, a division of the U.S. Department of Defense, stated that the proposed package includes various components and support for F-16, C-130, and Indigenous Defence Fighter aircraft. Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence welcomed the continued support from the U.S., crucial under the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances.

This arms package is designed to maintain the Taiwan Air Force's combat readiness against potential threats from China, amid the broader geopolitical landscape. The sale follows a meeting between President Trump and China's President Xi Jinping in South Korea last month, underscoring the diplomatic tightrope in the region.

Despite this deal, Taiwan's defense preparations face challenges, as Defense Minister Wellington Koo revealed delays in the delivery of 66 F-16 Block 70 jets due to production issues. Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer, is striving to address these delays, with deliveries initially slated for completion by 2026 now in question.

KMT lawmaker Ma Wen-chun noted Taiwan's significant financial investment in these military acquisitions, having already paid approximately $4.87 billion towards an $8 billion total cost. The U.S. continues to navigate its unofficial ties with Taiwan amidst Beijing's claim over the island under its 'One China' policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)