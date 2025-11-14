Senate Ratifies 27th Amendment Bills, Revamping Military Leadership Structure

The Senate passed four significant bills on Friday, following the recent approval of the 27th Constitutional Amendment. Among the legislation are changes to the Army Act that affect the tenure of Chief of the Army Staff Asim Munir, now redefined as the Chief of Defence Forces, according to Dawn.

After rapid approval in the National Assembly, the Senate moved quickly without debate to ratify the Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2025, alongside the Air Force, Navy, and Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Amendment bills, all instigated by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

The 27th Amendment introduces critical changes, including the establishment of a Federal Constitutional Court and a new military leadership hierarchy. Despite vocal opposition from legal figures and former judges regarding its impact on the Supreme Court, Senate opposition was minimal.

