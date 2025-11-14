Punjab's Air Quality Crisis: A Call to Action

The air quality in the Punjab province of Pakistan deteriorated to alarming levels on Thursday, as major cities recorded hazardous levels of PM2.5 concentration, according to data from IQAir reported by Dawn.

Multan's Air Quality Index (AQI) spiked to a hazardous 774, followed closely by Gujranwala at 722, Faisalabad registering 507, Lahore at 451, and Sialkot hitting 366 in the early hours of November 13, prompting health advisories across the province.

Authorities have urgently advised residents to limit outdoor exposure, keep windows closed, and use face masks and air purifiers as safety measures against the hazardous pollution levels.

In Lahore, several monitoring stations recorded dangerous readings well into the evening, with stations like Forest Department Ravi Road showing 354, Fauji Fertilizer Pakistan at 332, and CERP Office at 310.

The Meteorological Office reported that Lahore experienced a maximum temperature of 26°C and a minimum of 12°C on Thursday. A wind speed of only three kilometers per hour and high humidity of 80 percent are conditions conducive to intensified smog formation over the city.

While most districts of Punjab are expected to experience dry weather, cold conditions are forecasted for regions like Kashmir, Murree, and Galliyat. The potential for smog is a significant concern over some plains areas of Punjab, Dawn noted.

In an ambitious environmental initiative, the Lahore forest department has planted 10,000 trees in Karol Forest, thanks to community involvement and a donation by a 'Green Ambassador' from Pakpattan, who provided the trees.

The effort, led by special teams and supported by school students and volunteers, is focused on long-term AQI improvement, utilizing 14 acres of previously barren land in Karol Forest for the project.

Simultaneously, the Punjab Housing Department is making notable strides in enhancing green spaces across Lahore. Over 50 parks and 15 green belts have been targeted, with on-ground work commencing after detailed surveys.

Projects initiated at multiple sites, including Gunj Bakhsh Town, Ravi Town, and Gulberg Town, aim to deepen parks, while groundwater recharge wells have been completed at key locations like Liberty Chowk and Maratab Ali Road, as the province seeks sustainable solutions to its air quality challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)