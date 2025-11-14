Left Menu

Tensions Erupt Over Judicial Resignations in Pakistan

Pakistan's Defence Minister criticizes Supreme Court judges for resigning over the 27th Constitutional Amendment, claiming they acted only after their power was limited. The resignations are seen as a protest against the amendment, which justices believe undermines judicial independence and the Constitution's integrity.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, launched a scathing attack on two Supreme Court judges on Friday, following their resignations post the enactment of the 27th Constitutional Amendment. As reported by Dawn, Justices Mansoor Ali Shah and Athar Minallah resigned hours after President Asif Ali Zardari sanctioned the amendment, a move Asif claims was spurred by diminished judicial influence.

Addressing the National Assembly, Asif accused the judges of historical bias and 'selective amnesia', alleging they have now conveniently aligned themselves as 'guardians of democracy'. His remarks came amid opposition chants supporting Imran Khan, while Asif highlighted the judiciary's past rulings against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, citing specific decisions during the Panama Papers controversy.

According to Asif, the previous bench architectures symbolized judicial overreach, which went unchecked as 'kangaroo courts' were formed. He condemned the judges' recent poetic resignation letters, arguing their delayed 'conscience' stems from curtailed power. Meanwhile, opposition groups have come under fire for allegedly defending terrorists and disregarding attacks in key regions, suggesting a focus on individuals over constitutional values. Justice Shah's resignation decrying the amendment's attack on constitutional democracy was echoed by Minallah's statements of grave concern over the erosion of judicial independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

