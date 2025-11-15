Left Menu

China's Mineral Monopolies Stir Controversy at COP30

China's dominance over critical minerals, vital for clean-energy technologies, sparked major discussions at COP30. Jagannath Panda highlighted China's strategy as a geopolitical tool, impacting global decarbonisation. The Tibetan Plateau, an extraction hotspot, faces severe ecological threats, with China's export restrictions further complicating global climate goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 15:14 IST
A worker drives a skip loader while working at the site of a rare earth metals mine at Nancheng county in China (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

China's dominance in the critical minerals market is a hot topic of debate at COP30 in Belem. Strategic affairs expert Jagannath Panda has warned that the global transition toward clean energy cannot continue to rely on resources controlled predominantly by a single authoritarian regime like China.

Highlighting critical resources such as rare earths, lithium, and copper, all crucial for renewable technologies, Panda noted that China's control—almost 60% of global rare earth production and around 90% of refining capacity—essentially allows Beijing to dictate and even weaponize the global decarbonisation agenda. He argues this dominance comes from a calculated Communist Party of China (CPC) strategy aimed at monopolizing the market and influencing geopolitical dynamics.

Panda further points to the Tibetan Plateau as a primary extraction area, rich in key minerals like lithium and copper, and affected by Beijing's dual-purpose infrastructure projects. These projects accelerate mineral extraction while consolidating Beijing's control over the plateau, posing severe ecological risks such as soil erosion and water security threats. The conversation around these issues at COP30 has intensified following China's expansion of rare earth export restrictions, highlighting the urgent need for diversified supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

