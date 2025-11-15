Abu Dhabi Unveils World's First AI-Powered Environmental Portal at COP30

Abu Dhabi has made global headlines with the launch of the world's first AI-powered environmental monitoring portal. The Abu Dhabi State of Environment Portal (ADSOEP) was unveiled at the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30) in Brazil, signaling a groundbreaking shift in environmental governance.

Utilizing advanced AI technology and large language models, the portal automatically analyzes data from various sensors and research reports. This allows for precise predictions of environmental indicators, enabling quicker and more accurate insights. The initiative highlights Abu Dhabi's commitment to enhanced transparency, quality, and innovative approaches to environmental sustainability.

The ADSOEP offers real-time data analytics that supports proactive policy-making, aiding in the safeguarding of ecosystems. Developed in collaboration with strategic partners e& enterprise and Accord Business Group, the platform represents a significant step in leveraging AI for effective environmental action, setting a new global standard.

(With inputs from agencies.)