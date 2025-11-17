Trump Urges House Republicans to Release Epstein Files Amidst Political Controversy

In a fresh turn of political events, former U.S President Donald Trump has publicly urged House Republicans to back the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein. Branding the issue as a 'Democrat hoax,' Trump claimed this is a ploy by his opponents to divert attention from Republican policies.

Trump's recent statements represent a marked change in stance. While in the past he has criticized moves within his own party to release Epstein-related documents, he now advocates for transparency, dismissing persistent concerns as 'Radical Left Lunatics' distractions from the Republican Party's accomplishments.

This call to action comes as the House prepares for a vote on the release of sealed documents related to Epstein's activities. The issue is dividing the party, while victims and survivors of Epstein continue to fight for full disclosure to pave the way for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)