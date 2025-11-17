Left Menu

Trump Urges House Republicans to Release Epstein Files Amidst Political Controversy

Former President Donald Trump has called on House Republicans to release Jeffrey Epstein files, branding the scrutiny as a Democrat distraction and hoax. The anticipated vote on the files follows internal party discord and an emotional campaign by Epstein survivors seeking transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 10:37 IST
US President Donald Trump (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a fresh turn of political events, former U.S President Donald Trump has publicly urged House Republicans to back the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein. Branding the issue as a 'Democrat hoax,' Trump claimed this is a ploy by his opponents to divert attention from Republican policies.

Trump's recent statements represent a marked change in stance. While in the past he has criticized moves within his own party to release Epstein-related documents, he now advocates for transparency, dismissing persistent concerns as 'Radical Left Lunatics' distractions from the Republican Party's accomplishments.

This call to action comes as the House prepares for a vote on the release of sealed documents related to Epstein's activities. The issue is dividing the party, while victims and survivors of Epstein continue to fight for full disclosure to pave the way for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

