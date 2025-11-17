Tejas Takes Center Stage: High Expectations at Dubai Air Show 2025
The Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft, Tejas, is anticipated to draw significant interest from international buyers at the Dubai Air Show 2025, showcasing India's defense collaboration with the UAE. The event features the Tejas and Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, highlighting the aircraft’s advanced capabilities.
The Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas is expected to be a significant attraction at the Dubai Air Show 2025, according to Vice Chief of Air Staff (VCAS) Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari. The air show, scheduled to occur at Dubai's Al Maktoum Airport from November 17 to 21, will also feature the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) upon the request of UAE officials, symbolizing burgeoning defense ties between India and the UAE.
Air Marshal Tiwari highlighted the strategic and service-level cooperation between the two nations, as reflected in their military collaborations. 'Tejas has previously participated in the Dubai Air Show, garnering global attention,' Tiwari stated, emphasizing the anticipated interest in the aircraft's display this year from both local and international audiences.
As India plans to acquire nearly 200 Tejas aircraft, Tiwari noted that this massive induction conveys a robust message to global partners. He expressed certainty that this demonstration would ignite substantial interest. The Surya Kiran team is also expected to be a standout feature of India's involvement in the air show, adding to the event's overall appeal.
