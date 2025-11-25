Historic Eruption in Ethiopia Disrupts Air Travel Across India
The Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia erupted for the first time in 10,000 years, affecting air travel in India. Ash clouds prompted aviation alerts, causing delays and cancellations across major airlines like IndiGo and Air India. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to ensure passenger safety.
An unprecedented eruption of Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano after 10,000 years has led India to issue aviation alerts as ash clouds find their way across northern states.
Major airlines such as IndiGo and Akasa Air have adjusted operations as a drifting ash plume affected flight plans. Authorities have urged airports to maintain heightened readiness, as the ash cloud entered Gujarat, tracking above Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab. Delhi airport experienced international flight delays bound for cities including Hong Kong, Dubai, and Frankfurt.
The eruption on Sunday saw ash spreading across the Red Sea toward Yemen and Oman. As it neared Indian airspace, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued advisories for airlines to avoid ash-affected zones and report anomalies. India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported minimal risk of ashfall but noted the cloud's rapid eastward movement.
Amidst cancellations and delays, Air India canceled 11 flights from Delhi, offering passenger support and accommodations. Akasa Air also suspended flights to key destinations due to ash impacts. As airlines manage disruptions, safety remains the priority. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
