Escalating Crisis: Enforced Disappearances Plague Balochistan

A series of enforced disappearances and brutal killings have intensified in Balochistan and parts of Karachi, raising alarms over what appears to be systematic state repression against the Baloch people.

Families of victims and rights advocates have leveled accusations against Pakistan's military forces, intelligence agencies, and pro-state militias for orchestrating these disturbing actions. Despite these serious allegations, the government in Islamabad continues to turn a blind eye, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

In recent days, multiple reports indicate that dozens of Baloch men have been forcibly taken from various districts including Dera Bugti, Kech, and Gwadar, with many remaining unaccounted for or found dead under suspicious circumstances.