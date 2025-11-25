Left Menu

Ethiopian Volcanic Ash Clouds Disrupt Flights in India

The Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia erupted for the first time in recorded history, sending ash clouds impacting aviation routes across India. Though meteorologists confirm there's no effect on air quality, flights are disrupted as ash moves at high altitudes, prompting advisories and cancellations.

Updated: 25-11-2025 15:56 IST
Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The eruption of Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano, dormant for over 12,000 years, has sent ash clouds sprawling across international skies, reaching as far as India. While local air quality and weather remain unaffected, the situation has seen aviation routes disturbed, affecting both domestic and international flight schedules.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology at the India Meteorological Department, stated that the ash is confined to the upper troposphere and primarily hinders flight operations. He emphasized that the ash doesn't pollute the air quality on the ground, expecting its progression towards China by evening.

Reacting to this unprecedented natural event, airline companies, including Air India and Akasa Air, have adjusted their operations. Air India cancelled numerous flights, impacting routes from major Indian cities, while advisories from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation instructed airlines to alter flight paths to evade affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

