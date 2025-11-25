Left Menu

India and Afghanistan Forge Stronger Economic Ties During Minister Azizi's Visit

Afghan Minister of Industry and Commerce, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, visited India with a trade delegation, discussing bilateral ties and launching new trade corridors. Meetings led to initiatives in trade, investment, and cultural exchange, underscoring the commitment to deepening economic partnerships between the two nations.

Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, Afghan Minister of Industry and Commerce with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: X@PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Afghan Minister of Industry and Commerce, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, led a trade delegation to India from November 19 to 25, where crucial discussions about bilateral relations took place. The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted Azizi, with connectivity and people-to-people ties at the forefront of the agenda.

The delegation engaged in talks with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, paving the way for trade facilitation, market access, and capacity building. Notably, the Air Freight Corridor linking Kabul-Delhi and Kabul-Amritsar was launched. The reactivation of the Joint Working Group on Trade, Commerce and Investment will explore collaborations in mining and other aspects.

Azizi's itinerary included attending the India International Trade Fair and significant discussions with various trade bodies and associations. The visit underscored the resolve of both sides to strengthen economic ties, reiterating India's commitment to a sustainable economic partnership with Afghanistan, as emphasized by the Ministry of External Affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

