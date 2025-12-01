Left Menu

Jaishankar Calls for Global Biosecurity Overhaul Amid Rising Bioterrorism Threats

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the immediate need to modernize global biosecurity frameworks under the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), highlighting the growing threat of biological weapons and bioterrorism. He urged stronger compliance mechanisms and international cooperation, particularly for the Global South, to effectively counter these risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 12:19 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo/ X@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI

In a stark warning, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that the threat posed by biological weapons and bioterrorism is now more imminent than ever. Speaking at a conference on '50 years of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC)', he urged the global community to upgrade biosecurity frameworks comprehensively.

Highlighting critical gaps in the BWC, Jaishankar noted it lacks a systematic compliance mechanism, a permanent technical body, and tracking for new scientific advancements, making it imperative to modernize these frameworks. He reinforced India's longstanding support for robust compliance and verification mechanisms to align with modern scientific developments.

The Minister proposed a National Implementation Framework focusing on high-risk agent oversight and stressed rapid, humanitarian aid during biological emergencies. He called for the BWC to evolve, ensuring global biosecurity and peace, particularly for the Global South.

(With inputs from agencies.)

