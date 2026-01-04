Left Menu

US Military Intervention in Venezuela: A New Chapter in Oil and Power Struggles

In January 2026, the US launched Operation Absolute Resolve, capturing Venezuela's President Maduro, marking an escalation from economic sanctions to military action. This intervention underscores Venezuela's vast oil reserves and geopolitical tensions, with US interests clashing with Venezuelan ties to Russia, China, and others.

Updated: 04-01-2026 11:37 IST
In a bold move on January 3, 2026, the United States escalated its long-standing tensions with Venezuela by launching Operation Absolute Resolve, a military intervention that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. This decisive action marks a significant shift from diplomatic and economic strategies to outright military engagement, reflecting years of strained relations and confrontations over power, oil, and allegations of criminal activities in the region.

The administration under President Trump justified the military action by accusing Maduro of drug trafficking and election rigging. Despite prior economic sanctions and a $50 million bounty for Maduro's arrest, the US government has cited narco-terrorism, national security, and migration issues as primary motivations for this intervention. However, Venezuela's massive oil reserves, estimated at over 303 billion barrels—the world's largest—remain a critical underlying factor, with the Orinoco Belt holding significant untapped potential for global energy dynamics.

As the geopolitical chess game unfolds, the US aims to re-establish its influence in Latin America, countering the growing presence of Russia and China. While the operation has drawn mixed reactions globally, the future of Venezuela's oil-rich landscape remains precarious, with implications for international oil markets and US-Venezuelan relations potentially reshaping the region's political landscape.

