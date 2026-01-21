Sargad Eyes Major Investment in Telangana's Industrial Future

Sargad, a US-based industrial and investment platform, is set to explore a phased investment in Telangana, potentially reaching up to Rs 1,000 crore over the next three to five years. The announcement follows a meeting between Sargad CEO Srinivas Thota and the 'Telangana Rising' delegation during the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos.

The company has expertise in sectors such as aerospace, defense, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Sargad aims to establish an aviation Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility in the state, which would complement Telangana's creation of distinct economic zones for various sectors, including manufacturing and agriculture.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy outlined the state's economic plans and encouraged Sargad to consider Warangal or Adilabad for the MRO facility, promising incentives for industrial expansion. The discussion was a key part of the World Economic Forum 2026, themed 'A Spirit of Dialogue', highlighting collaborative opportunities for economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)