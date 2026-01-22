Canadian Universities Forge Stronger Ties with India in Groundbreaking Mission

A diverse delegation of 21 Canadian university presidents is set to visit India from February 2 to 6, led by Universities Canada. The mission aims to foster research collaboration, expand industry partnerships, and build on recent economic strategies between the two nations, signaling a renewed focus on the Canada-India relationship.

During their visit, the delegates will meet with leaders from India's higher education sector, government, and industry across Goa, New Delhi, and Gujarat International Finance Tech-City. The meetings are expected to stimulate opportunities for academic exchange and sustainable transnational education models.

With strategic goals laid out in the New Roadmap for Canada-India relations, the mission underscores the importance of higher education in nurturing bilateral ties. The initiative is supported by CanExport Associations, marking a crucial advancement in academic cooperation benefitting both Canadian and Indian communities and economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)