Left Menu

Canadian Universities Forge Stronger Ties with India in Groundbreaking Mission

A delegation of 21 Canadian university presidents will visit India to enhance research collaboration and educational ties, reflecting the renewed Canada-India relationship. The mission follows recent announcements on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and is part of a wider $1.7-billion initiative to improve research and talent strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 12:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 12:04 IST
Canadian Universities Forge Stronger Ties with India in Groundbreaking Mission
Representative Image (Photo/Courtesy @univcan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

A diverse delegation of 21 Canadian university presidents is set to visit India from February 2 to 6, led by Universities Canada. The mission aims to foster research collaboration, expand industry partnerships, and build on recent economic strategies between the two nations, signaling a renewed focus on the Canada-India relationship.

During their visit, the delegates will meet with leaders from India's higher education sector, government, and industry across Goa, New Delhi, and Gujarat International Finance Tech-City. The meetings are expected to stimulate opportunities for academic exchange and sustainable transnational education models.

With strategic goals laid out in the New Roadmap for Canada-India relations, the mission underscores the importance of higher education in nurturing bilateral ties. The initiative is supported by CanExport Associations, marking a crucial advancement in academic cooperation benefitting both Canadian and Indian communities and economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Mega Investment Drive: A Renewed Industrial Era

Karnataka's Mega Investment Drive: A Renewed Industrial Era

 India
2
Convocation Controversy: Minister Boycotts Madras University Event

Convocation Controversy: Minister Boycotts Madras University Event

 India
3
Infinity: Revolutionizing Math Learning with a Global Challenge

Infinity: Revolutionizing Math Learning with a Global Challenge

 India
4
Tragic Tale of Love: Honour Killing Shakes Community

Tragic Tale of Love: Honour Killing Shakes Community

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026