Narrow Escape for Farooq Abdullah: A Gunman Disarmed at Wedding
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and J&K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary narrowly escaped an attack by an armed assailant at a wedding. The gunman, Kamal Singh Jamwal, was apprehended by security officers after firing a shot, which led to a call for an investigation into security lapses.
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary narrowly escaped an attack at a wedding on Wednesday night, officials reported. The incident unfolded as a gunman, identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal, attempted to open fire at Abdullah in the upscale Greater Kailash area.
The assailant, reportedly in his 70s and intoxicated, managed to fire a single shot before being disarmed by J&K Police security officers. Deputy Chief Minister Choudhary deemed the incident a 'serious security lapse,' prompting a detailed investigation by local authorities.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed relief at his father's survival and raised concerns over the ease with which the assailant approached within close range despite Z+ NSG protection. The incident is under a thorough review, emphasizing the need for reassessing existing security protocols for high-profile figures.
