Narrow Escape for Farooq Abdullah: A Gunman Disarmed at Wedding

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and J&K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary narrowly escaped an attack by an armed assailant at a wedding. The gunman, Kamal Singh Jamwal, was apprehended by security officers after firing a shot, which led to a call for an investigation into security lapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-03-2026 00:33 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 00:33 IST
Narrow Escape for Farooq Abdullah: A Gunman Disarmed at Wedding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary narrowly escaped an attack at a wedding on Wednesday night, officials reported. The incident unfolded as a gunman, identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal, attempted to open fire at Abdullah in the upscale Greater Kailash area.

The assailant, reportedly in his 70s and intoxicated, managed to fire a single shot before being disarmed by J&K Police security officers. Deputy Chief Minister Choudhary deemed the incident a 'serious security lapse,' prompting a detailed investigation by local authorities.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed relief at his father's survival and raised concerns over the ease with which the assailant approached within close range despite Z+ NSG protection. The incident is under a thorough review, emphasizing the need for reassessing existing security protocols for high-profile figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

