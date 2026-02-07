PM Modi's Malaysia Visit: Strengthening Diaspora Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm reception from the Indian diaspora as he arrived in Malaysia. Prominent figures praised his visit, highlighting strengthened ties and easier travel between the two nations.

Deputy President of Primas, C Krishnan, noted the improved relations since Modi took office, expressing pride in his presence. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP Secretary A Ashvathaman credited Modi for promoting Tamil culture, earning the diaspora's affection.

Malaysian MP Saraswathy Kandasamy expressed renewed expectations from Modi's visit, appreciating his impactful speech. Similarly, Perak Assembly member, Saudari Wasanthee Sinnasamy, hoped for flourishing bilateral ties, emphasizing cultural connections.

Modi addressed the diaspora's role as a crucial link, sharing his delight in engaging with them. Upon his arrival, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim greeted Modi, marking the start of a two-day visit focused on defense and economic partnerships.

The Indian diaspora's enthusiastic welcome at the airport underscored their significant role. Modi's statements reflected aspirations for enhancing ties with Malaysia and celebrating the diaspora's contributions to both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)