Left Menu

India Emerging as Strategic 'Way Station' for US Supply Chains

USTR Ambassador Jamieson Greer has identified India as a significant 'way station' for US supply chains shifting from China. Describing India's manufacturing and workforce strengths, he expressed optimism about the India-US interim trade agreement's commitments to enhancing trade, reducing tariffs, and fostering economic cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:15 IST
India Emerging as Strategic 'Way Station' for US Supply Chains
United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid evolving global trade dynamics, US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer has highlighted India as a strategic 'way station' for American supply chains, marking it as an alternative to China. Speaking with Fox News, Greer emphasized India's viable potential due to its robust manufacturing capacity and skilled workforce.

Greer acknowledged the ongoing transition towards a more resilient US economy, suggesting that India could serve as a critical point in diversifying supply chains away from China. He noted, "When you shift from globalization to a more resilient economy, reallocating supply chains becomes essential, with India as a possible way station."

In light of the India-US interim trade agreement framework, Greer expressed optimism over India's commitments to reducing tariffs and expanding trade. Both nations have pledged to enhance trade cooperation, with India agreeing to slash tariffs on pivotal US goods, while the US plans a reciprocal tariff arrangement, aiming for a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governors' Association Cancels Traditional Meeting Amid White House Partisan Snub

Governors' Association Cancels Traditional Meeting Amid White House Partisan...

 United States
2
Trio Caught in Rs 40 Lakh Electronic Goods Heist

Trio Caught in Rs 40 Lakh Electronic Goods Heist

 India
3
Deworming Drive Leads to Hospitalization of 100 Students

Deworming Drive Leads to Hospitalization of 100 Students

 India
4
Argentina's Bold Move: Libertarian Labor Reforms Ignite Tensions

Argentina's Bold Move: Libertarian Labor Reforms Ignite Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026