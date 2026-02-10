India Emerging as Strategic 'Way Station' for US Supply Chains

Amid evolving global trade dynamics, US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer has highlighted India as a strategic 'way station' for American supply chains, marking it as an alternative to China. Speaking with Fox News, Greer emphasized India's viable potential due to its robust manufacturing capacity and skilled workforce.

Greer acknowledged the ongoing transition towards a more resilient US economy, suggesting that India could serve as a critical point in diversifying supply chains away from China. He noted, "When you shift from globalization to a more resilient economy, reallocating supply chains becomes essential, with India as a possible way station."

In light of the India-US interim trade agreement framework, Greer expressed optimism over India's commitments to reducing tariffs and expanding trade. Both nations have pledged to enhance trade cooperation, with India agreeing to slash tariffs on pivotal US goods, while the US plans a reciprocal tariff arrangement, aiming for a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement in the future.

